“It’s too scary. I haven’t slept well for days,” Tong said.

The man, surnamed Tong, from Beijing, was intimidated by the imposing figure which was placed directly opposite his flat. When he asked his neighbour to move it she refused, saying the children in the community enjoyed seeing it and it had cost her 100,000 yuan (US$14,000).

A man has complained about a neighbour putting a 15-metre-high model of a dinosaur outside his home, calling it “scary” and “mental torture”.

He said placing the massive model in front of the building where he lived meant he could not avoid it, whether he was at home or going out.

“Its presence feels oppressive,” he said.

The dinosaur statue outside Tong’s window has been giving him sleepless nights. Photo: Weibo

The owner of the dinosaur model was baffled by Tong’s complaint and pointed out that a brachiosaurus was known to be “gentle and adorable”.

“When many kids and other neighbours see it, they feel good,” she argued. “Though, I can understand why some people like it while others don’t,” she conceded.

In an effort to appease Tong, she covered the dinosaur’s head with a piece of cloth.

“I think that’s enough,” she said.

Tong disagreed and explained that he felt the wide open mouth of the dinosaur facing his home was particularly daunting, and his neighbour was deluded if she thought covering it with a piece of cloth made much of a difference.

“I really do feel frightened. It’s a mental torture,” he said.

But the woman steadfastly refused to move the model.

The woman resolutely declined to relocate the model, emphasising that numerous community residents derived pleasure from viewing the statue. Photo: Weibo

“Impossible. I’ve already done what I could do,” she responded.

At the time of writing, a video of the dinosaur figure had been viewed nearly 7 million times online and 3,915 comments had been left, with many people criticising the woman’s selfish stance.

“Turn the dinosaur’s head towards her own flat,” suggested one contributor.

“Putting such a thing in a shared communal area affects the rights of the other residents,” commented another.

“It’s scary indeed,” wrote another.

“She is so selfish,” others agreed.

Stories about incidents in residential communities frequently go viral in China.

In July, a flat owner in southwestern China, who kept seven cows on a balcony, was ordered to remove the animals after neighbours complained of the smell and noise.

In July last year, there was a report of a gym teacher in eastern China who would urge his neighbours to jog and exercise with him every morning.