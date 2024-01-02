Although she successfully snared the tiny troublemaker, as she gripped it in her hand she saw its head poking out and decided to leave her own mark by biting it on the head.

The pesky rodent bit the finger of the 18-year-old while she was trying to catch it in her university dormitory in eastern China’s Jiangsu province on December 21.

A university student in China who took revenge on a mouse that bit her by biting it back has shocked doctors and people on mainland social media.

Her risky manoeuvre left tooth marks on top of the mouse’s head, the woman’s roommate, who uses the account @nulishuidajiao on Douyin, said.

The student captured the mouse in her university dormitory. It later died from suffocation caused by the tightness of the grip she exerted on it. Photo: Weibo

According to medical records posted by the roommate, the mouse biter suffered injuries to her lips as a result of sinking her teeth into the rodent.

“It took the doctor a while to work out how to write up her case file,” @nulishuidajiao said.

The 18-year-old student later said on her own Douyin account, @Linlinzhi, that she had received prompt treatment and was fine.

Her roommate said the biter immediately regretted what she had done and was too ashamed to show her face during her treatment.

As for the unfortunate mouse, @nulishuidajiao said it died soon after the altercation, not as a result of the bite, but from suffocation caused by the woman’s firm grasp when she caught it.

Mainland social media was both shocked and amused by the woman’s actions.

“A tooth for a tooth,” said one online observer.

“I hereby announce her as the biggest daredevil of 2023,” said another.

“I knew there had to be someone whose Chinese zodiac sign is a cat,” joked a third.

Despite the popularity of cats as pets, the feline does not feature among the 12 Chinese zodiac animals.

Some people online jokingly invited the woman to help them catch mice at their own homes: “Do you want to watch over our rice barns?” one person said.

A friend of the woman who caught the mouse warned people online not to copy her actions because it could lead to the contraction of diseases. Photo: AFP

Despite the jokes, the woman’s roommate warned people to “not learn from her” for fear of catching a disease.

In November, a mother was scared out of her wits when she saw her 22-month-old daughter grabbing a mouse in her hand and trying to offer it to her as a gift.

The mother from central China’s Henan province said she immediately grabbed her daughter and shook her to release the animal, before washing her hand repeatedly.