Within 12 hours more than 100 people in Gansu were dead and at least 155,000 homes were destroyed or damaged, while in Qinghai the death toll continued to mount.

A 6.2 magnitude quake hit Gansu province in the northwest of the country around midnight on December 18, the convulsion also affected the neighbouring province of Qinghai.

The joy of newlyweds who celebrated their wedding amid the ruins of China’s deadliest earthquake for years, has deeply moved many people on mainland social media.

In the midst of the devastating tragedy emerged the heartwarming story of a couple, bride Biao Xianggui and groom Yuan Shilong both from Jishishan county, who went ahead with their vows despite the obvious challenges.

The wedding couple step out together on their happy day. Both bride and groom thanked the nation for the help they had given in the wake of the quake. Photo: Weibo

An online video shows the groom as they walk towards a simply constructed stage on December 24. The happy couple are surrounded by family and friends who shower them with flowers and set off fireworks.

But Biao and Yuan had faced many hurdles before they could finally celebrate their special day.

The groom revealed they had been together for more than four years and had initially planned to marry last year, but postponed the event.

With just a week to go before their rescheduled nuptials, the earthquake struck, disrupting their wedding plans and throwing their lives into disarray.

This time, they were determined to overcome the challenges they faced and happily succeeded in going ahead with the ceremony.

In a clip, the bride shares her complex feelings with Star Video: “Despite the fear, we also felt immense excitement. It was a perfect ending.”

The groom also conveys his delight: “I’m overjoyed and thrilled to have married the woman I love. Despite the difficulties, we were committed to holding our wedding as planned.”

Following the earthquake, there was an immense support from businesses, social organisations and individuals who pulled together to provide essential supplies and psychological help.

Yuan sent a message to those affected by the disaster and to those helping in the recovery.

“I hope the people affected can bravely overcome this disaster and move forward. I also want to thank people from all over the country for their contributions to aid our recovery,” he said.

Online observers were moved by the wedding video and blessings poured in from the online community near and far.

“What collapsed was their house, not their home,” one contributor said.

The Gansu quake is China’s deadliest since 2014 when 617 people died in a convulsion that hit the southwestern province of Yunnan. Photo: EPA-EFE

“They celebrate love among the ruins and embrace new life amid despair,” said another.

“Being alive is a blessing, and marrying after such adversity is precious. May joy overshadow the grief,” a third said.

“Having faced life and death, they can now begin their marriage with happiness. May they always find joy,” added another online observer.