For LGBT communities in China that already feel marginalised, the new rules on internet publishing are even more concerning. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto
China’s LGBT communities fear new internet rules will silence voices
- New rules force self-publishers, including bloggers and social media users, to apply for an official licence to publish current affairs content
- The rules have raised concerns within the LGBT community that organising anything on behalf of LGBT rights could violate them
Topic | LGBT
