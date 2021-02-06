For LGBT communities in China that already feel marginalised, the new rules on internet publishing are even more concerning. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto For LGBT communities in China that already feel marginalised, the new rules on internet publishing are even more concerning. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto
For LGBT communities in China that already feel marginalised, the new rules on internet publishing are even more concerning. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto
LGBT
People & Culture /  Gender & Diversity

China’s LGBT communities fear new internet rules will silence voices

  • New rules force self-publishers, including bloggers and social media users, to apply for an official licence to publish current affairs content
  • The rules have raised concerns within the LGBT community that organising anything on behalf of LGBT rights could violate them

Topic |   LGBT
Qin Chen
Qin Chen in Beijing

Updated: 6:00pm, 6 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
For LGBT communities in China that already feel marginalised, the new rules on internet publishing are even more concerning. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto For LGBT communities in China that already feel marginalised, the new rules on internet publishing are even more concerning. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto
For LGBT communities in China that already feel marginalised, the new rules on internet publishing are even more concerning. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto
READ FULL ARTICLE