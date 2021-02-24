A Chinese court has ordered a former husband to pay his wife a one-off 50,000 yuan for housework she had done over a five-year period while they were still married. Photo: Getty Images
Chinese divorce court orders husband to pay wife for years of housework in first ruling of its kind
- The court ruled that the husband should compensate his wife with a one-off US$7,700 payment for housework she had done over five years
- The case feeds into a larger debate in China about the role of housewives alongside the country’s rising feminist movement
Topic | China Society
