Chinese divorce court orders husband to pay wife for years of housework in first ruling of its kind

  • The court ruled that the husband should compensate his wife with a one-off US$7,700 payment for housework she had done over five years
  • The case feeds into a larger debate in China about the role of housewives alongside the country’s rising feminist movement

Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 5:01am, 24 Feb, 2021

A Chinese court has ordered a former husband to pay his wife a one-off 50,000 yuan for housework she had done over a five-year period while they were still married. Photo: Getty Images
