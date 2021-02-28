In China, assisted reproductive technology is largely used to help married women with fertility issues. Photo: Getty Images In China, assisted reproductive technology is largely used to help married women with fertility issues. Photo: Getty Images
China reinforces ban on single women freezing their eggs, leading to accusations online of discrimination and of forcing women into marriage

  • China’s top health authority said egg-freezing technology would remain inaccessible to single women, citing medical risks and ethical issues
  • Netizens said the ban deprived women of their right to have children later in life, though one expert cited its use in preventing women selling their eggs

Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 6:45pm, 28 Feb, 2021

