In China, assisted reproductive technology is largely used to help married women with fertility issues. Photo: Getty Images
China reinforces ban on single women freezing their eggs, leading to accusations online of discrimination and of forcing women into marriage
- China’s top health authority said egg-freezing technology would remain inaccessible to single women, citing medical risks and ethical issues
- Netizens said the ban deprived women of their right to have children later in life, though one expert cited its use in preventing women selling their eggs
