A Chinese court has upheld a ruling that a textbook that described homosexuality as a mental disorder was not incorrect. The Hong Kong social worker who brought the case said it was a pity, and that she considered the judgment ‘baseless’. Photo: Getty Images
Homosexuality can be called a mental disorder, Chinese court rules; LGBT community disappointed
- A Hong Kong social worker’s lawsuit in China challenging a widely used textbook that calls homosexuality a mental disorder has been rejected a second time
- An LGBT support group spokeswoman says the textbook’s description is as inaccurate as saying the sun revolves around the earth
Topic | China Society
