Homosexuality can be called a mental disorder, Chinese court rules; LGBT community disappointed

  • A Hong Kong social worker’s lawsuit in China challenging a widely used textbook that calls homosexuality a mental disorder has been rejected a second time
  • An LGBT support group spokeswoman says the textbook’s description is as inaccurate as saying the sun revolves around the earth

Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 7:40am, 2 Mar, 2021

A Chinese court has upheld a ruling that a textbook that described homosexuality as a mental disorder was not incorrect. The Hong Kong social worker who brought the case said it was a pity, and that she considered the judgment ‘baseless’. Photo: Getty Images
