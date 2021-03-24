A property sales company used woman’s bodies as a gimmick to sell real estate, but the promotion has backfired in China. Photo: CCTV A property sales company used woman’s bodies as a gimmick to sell real estate, but the promotion has backfired in China. Photo: CCTV
A property sales company used woman’s bodies as a gimmick to sell real estate, but the promotion has backfired in China. Photo: CCTV
China property
Property developer in China accused of ‘consuming women, selling vulgarity’ for turning model’s bodies into floor plan brochures

  • A video showing people gathered around and taking pictures of two models with floor plans painted on their back went viral in China last week
  • Other companies have previously used female models partially naked as floor plan displays and caused controversy

Qin Chen
Updated: 8:15am, 24 Mar, 2021

