A property sales company used woman’s bodies as a gimmick to sell real estate, but the promotion has backfired in China. Photo: CCTV
Property developer in China accused of ‘consuming women, selling vulgarity’ for turning model’s bodies into floor plan brochures
- A video showing people gathered around and taking pictures of two models with floor plans painted on their back went viral in China last week
- Other companies have previously used female models partially naked as floor plan displays and caused controversy
Topic | China property
