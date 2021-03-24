Sun Chenlu shows how to put on makeup and how to get dressed with style even though she is in a wheelchair. Photo: Handout Sun Chenlu shows how to put on makeup and how to get dressed with style even though she is in a wheelchair. Photo: Handout
Sun Chenlu shows how to put on makeup and how to get dressed with style even though she is in a wheelchair. Photo: Handout
China Society
People & Culture /  Gender & Diversity

Woman in China paralysed in accident delights army of followers with videos on makeup, dressing, and looking on the bright side

  • Sun’s videos inspire hundreds of thousands online with tips on applying makeup, dressing, and navigating everyday tasks
  • Many say her positive attitude has made them realise their problems are not so bad and feel better about who they are

Topic |   China Society
Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 10:46pm, 24 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Sun Chenlu shows how to put on makeup and how to get dressed with style even though she is in a wheelchair. Photo: Handout Sun Chenlu shows how to put on makeup and how to get dressed with style even though she is in a wheelchair. Photo: Handout
Sun Chenlu shows how to put on makeup and how to get dressed with style even though she is in a wheelchair. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE