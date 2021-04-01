A poster sent out by the Zhejiang Human Sperm Bank on Weibo calling for donors. Photo: Weibo
Sperm bank in China has become so desperate for quality donors it has issued a social media call-out offering cash
- Sperm bank director says that the bank has been facing a shortage of donors in recent years
- ‘We invite you to do public service and donate your sperm!’ says post offering up to US$760 per donation
