Legal protections that would normally apply to married couples often do not apply to the LGBT community in China. Photo: EPA
Together for 50 years, a lawsuit reminds China that love and marriage are very different things
- A judge ruled that, while it was obvious the two women were a couple, marriage laws did not apply to their case
- This despite one of the women suffering from a mental disorder that required her sister to become her legal guardian
Topic | China Society
