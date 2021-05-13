Chinese artists spread hundreds of banners with slogans to fight cyberbullying of women and support feminism over a deserted hillside. Photo: Artwork Chinese artists spread hundreds of banners with slogans to fight cyberbullying of women and support feminism over a deserted hillside. Photo: Artwork
Feminist artists turn 700 misogynistic comments into 100 kilograms of art in China to protest cyberbullying against women

  • China has seen a series of incidents in recent times where women have been targeted in online hate campaigns
  • A group of artists battles fear and ignorance before eventually creating a huge installation artwork to highlight online bullying of women

Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 5:26pm, 13 May, 2021

