Wedding scam in China sees two conwomen allegedly trick 19 men into fake marriages and make off with US$312,000
- Two women with the help of a crooked matchmaker and two fake relatives tricked the men into unofficial marriages and received large sums and betrothal gifts
- The country has 17.52 million more men aged between 20 and 40, regarded as the marriageable age, than women in the same age group
Topic | China Society
A group of scammers managed to trick 19 of men into unofficial weddings and into handing over large sums of money and gifts. Photo: AFP