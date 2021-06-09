Nanjing University was blasted online for publishing sexually suggestive photos to recruit students, like this one that reads, “Let me be part of your youth”. Photo: Weibo
Top Chinese university under fire for using sex to sell school
- Nanjing University published photos online of beautiful women holding signs with sexually suggestive text
- The school removed the photos after an immediate backlash online
Topic | Gender equality
