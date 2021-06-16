Wang Sicong (left) is being accused of sending abusive texts to online celebrity Sun Yining (right). Photo: Handout
Scion of Dalian Wanda accused of sending abusive texts to online celebrity
- Wang Sicong has crossed a line with the Chinese public after abusive texts were made public by a woman
- Sun Yining found herself forced to deal with increasingly aggressive conversations with Wang
