Wang Sicong (left) is being accused of sending abusive texts to online celebrity Sun Yining (right). Photo: Handout Wang Sicong (left) is being accused of sending abusive texts to online celebrity Sun Yining (right). Photo: Handout
Wang Sicong (left) is being accused of sending abusive texts to online celebrity Sun Yining (right). Photo: Handout
#MeToo
People & Culture /  Gender & Diversity

Scion of Dalian Wanda accused of sending abusive texts to online celebrity

  • Wang Sicong has crossed a line with the Chinese public after abusive texts were made public by a woman
  • Sun Yining found herself forced to deal with increasingly aggressive conversations with Wang

Topic |   #MeToo
Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 5:28pm, 16 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Wang Sicong (left) is being accused of sending abusive texts to online celebrity Sun Yining (right). Photo: Handout Wang Sicong (left) is being accused of sending abusive texts to online celebrity Sun Yining (right). Photo: Handout
Wang Sicong (left) is being accused of sending abusive texts to online celebrity Sun Yining (right). Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE