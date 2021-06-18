Shanghai interactive art museum apologises for showing video exhibit titled Uglier and Uglier that rates women from ‘prettiest to ugliest’. Photo: Artwork Shanghai interactive art museum apologises for showing video exhibit titled Uglier and Uglier that rates women from ‘prettiest to ugliest’. Photo: Artwork
Shanghai museum apologises for artwork rating female Chinese university students from ‘prettiest to ugliest’

  • Artist went to a university and secretly recorded women on video then rated them according to how beautiful or ugly he thought they were
  • The work was approved for display by the museum and only removed following a public backlash

Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 5:30pm, 18 Jun, 2021

