Shanghai interactive art museum apologises for showing video exhibit titled Uglier and Uglier that rates women from ‘prettiest to ugliest’. Photo: Artwork
Shanghai museum apologises for artwork rating female Chinese university students from ‘prettiest to ugliest’
- Artist went to a university and secretly recorded women on video then rated them according to how beautiful or ugly he thought they were
- The work was approved for display by the museum and only removed following a public backlash
