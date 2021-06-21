A Father's Day advert promoting China’s three-child policy urges women to eat healthier for the sake of their children. Photo: Artwork A Father's Day advert promoting China’s three-child policy urges women to eat healthier for the sake of their children. Photo: Artwork
A Father's Day advert promoting China’s three-child policy urges women to eat healthier for the sake of their children. Photo: Artwork
China Society
People & Culture /  Gender & Diversity

Chinese third-child policy ad campaign blasted for featuring only men and for lecturing women on how to have babies

  • The ad campaign carried messages from only men, but was aimed at women
  • Many felt the ad did nothing to address the challenges women face in having children

Topic |   China Society
Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 8:00pm, 21 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Father's Day advert promoting China’s three-child policy urges women to eat healthier for the sake of their children. Photo: Artwork A Father's Day advert promoting China’s three-child policy urges women to eat healthier for the sake of their children. Photo: Artwork
A Father's Day advert promoting China’s three-child policy urges women to eat healthier for the sake of their children. Photo: Artwork
READ FULL ARTICLE