A Father's Day advert promoting China’s three-child policy urges women to eat healthier for the sake of their children. Photo: Artwork
Chinese third-child policy ad campaign blasted for featuring only men and for lecturing women on how to have babies
- The ad campaign carried messages from only men, but was aimed at women
- Many felt the ad did nothing to address the challenges women face in having children
Topic | China Society
A Father's Day advert promoting China’s three-child policy urges women to eat healthier for the sake of their children. Photo: Artwork