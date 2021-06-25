LGBT people in China face greater challenges when it comes to mental health, says a new report has exposed higher rates of depresssion and suicidal thoughts. Photo: AFP
China’s LGBT community five times more likely to develop mental illness and consider suicide than general public, report finds
- Factors affecting the mental health of LGBT people include loneliness, work, marital pressure, STIs, and coming out
- Transgender people face identity anxiety, a lack of social support and martial pressure
Topic | China Society
