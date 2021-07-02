The idea of a woman repairing a car has challenged the thinking of many in China. Photo: Artwork
Chinese schoolgirl mechanic a celebrity after beating male competitors in car repair test, igniting gender debate
- Gu Huijing, a 17-year-old student from Shenzhen, has become the first female to win the competition
- She also broke the record for car engine disassembly and reassembly, which she did in just 26 minutes
