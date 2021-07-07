The closures have been hailed as a ‘victory’ by some anti-LGBT activists who have become increasingly vocal in recent years. Photo: Shutterstock The closures have been hailed as a ‘victory’ by some anti-LGBT activists who have become increasingly vocal in recent years. Photo: Shutterstock
The closures have been hailed as a ‘victory’ by some anti-LGBT activists who have become increasingly vocal in recent years. Photo: Shutterstock
China targets LGBT student organisations on social media in new wave of repression

  • Several high-profile Chinese LGBT student organisations found their WeChat accounts had been abruptly closed down overnight
  • China’s government has become increasingly intolerant and homophobic towards LGBT people in recent years

Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 5:24pm, 7 Jul, 2021

