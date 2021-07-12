CCTV captured the moment a man tried to violently abduct his ex-girlfriend in China. Photo: Weibo CCTV captured the moment a man tried to violently abduct his ex-girlfriend in China. Photo: Weibo
CCTV captured the moment a man tried to violently abduct his ex-girlfriend in China. Photo: Weibo
Domestic violence: anger after man in China filmed violently trying to drag his ex-girlfriend into a car escapes police charges

  • In the video a woman is seen walking on a street when a car pulls up and a man jumps out and tries to drag her kicking and screaming into the back seat
  • Police took the man and woman to a nearby police station but no charges were laid after the man wrote a letter promising not to harass the woman further

Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 6:00pm, 12 Jul, 2021

