CCTV captured the moment a man tried to violently abduct his ex-girlfriend in China. Photo: Weibo
Domestic violence: anger after man in China filmed violently trying to drag his ex-girlfriend into a car escapes police charges
- In the video a woman is seen walking on a street when a car pulls up and a man jumps out and tries to drag her kicking and screaming into the back seat
- Police took the man and woman to a nearby police station but no charges were laid after the man wrote a letter promising not to harass the woman further
Topic | China Society
