A boy who went to school in a dress has provoked a debate on gender identity. Photo: AP
Gender debate: boy in China wearing skirt to school starts national conversation about male and female roles
- A father’s decision to allow his 7-year-old boy to wear a skirt to school has been met with mixed reactions both at school and online
- Experts say gender identity is a very controversial issue in China, with many claiming gender identities that vary from the traditional are a Western import
