Allegations of date rape against celebrity Kris Wu triggered more allegations of sexual harassment against others in China. Photo: Getty Allegations of date rape against celebrity Kris Wu triggered more allegations of sexual harassment against others in China. Photo: Getty
China’s #MeToo movement picks up again after Kris Wu scandal with two academics accused of sexual harassment

  • A well-known male academic and feminist advocate found to have been harassing fans, with one alleging date rape
  • Another academic has been accused of sending sexual and inappropriate messages to a student

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 3:03pm, 27 Jul, 2021

