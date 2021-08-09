Mattel is facing criticism after it released a collection of Barbie dolls to celebrate the Olympics that do not include a character of East Asian ethnicity. Photo: Handout Mattel is facing criticism after it released a collection of Barbie dolls to celebrate the Olympics that do not include a character of East Asian ethnicity. Photo: Handout
Mattel is facing criticism after it released a collection of Barbie dolls to celebrate the Olympics that do not include a character of East Asian ethnicity. Photo: Handout
Tokyo Olympics: Mattel criticised for Barbie collection that commemorates Games but leaves out Asians

  • Critics said it’s an especially egregious oversight because this year’s games were in Tokyo
  • They said it’s another example of American culture dismissing Asian-Americans amid increased hate crimes in the country

Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 5:00pm, 9 Aug, 2021

