Chinese LGBT athlete comes out as gay on social media and receives huge support despite government repression and censorship

  • Volleyball player Sun Wenjing publicised her relationship on Weibo last week
  • Despite some homophobic comments, most of the responses were supportive and admiring

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 6:06pm, 14 Sep, 2021

A Chinese volleyball player, Sun Wenjing (R), has out as a lesbian on social media, but most traditional media outlets have ignored the story. Photo: new.qq.com
