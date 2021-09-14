Playback improv is a type of theatre in which actors interpret stories told to them by audience members. Photo: Renxi Education
Playback improv is helping Chinese people open up about trauma, discuss taboo topics and find positivity in their lives
- The performances showcase actors interpreting the stories told to them by the audience
- Many stories include personal trauma, and the performance is an act of healing
Topic | China Society
Playback improv is a type of theatre in which actors interpret stories told to them by audience members. Photo: Renxi Education