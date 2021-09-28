A new set of policy documents on abortion have received widespread criticism in China as unnecessary state intervention into people’s private lives. Photo: Getty A new set of policy documents on abortion have received widespread criticism in China as unnecessary state intervention into people’s private lives. Photo: Getty
China faces backlash on move to reduce abortions as Beijing tries to boost birth rate to counter ageing population

  • China has been struggling to boost its birth rate to counter a rapidly ageing population
  • Many see the new policy as being similar to the level of government intervention in private lives seen during the one-child policy era

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 7:00pm, 28 Sep, 2021

