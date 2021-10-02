The term ‘sick ladies’ is trending in China, meaning women, often influencers, who pretend to be sick to sell products. One of these women featured in a negative article has come out to say she was really sick and does not sell products. Photo: Zhang Jijing The term ‘sick ladies’ is trending in China, meaning women, often influencers, who pretend to be sick to sell products. One of these women featured in a negative article has come out to say she was really sick and does not sell products. Photo: Zhang Jijing
The term ‘sick ladies’ is trending in China, meaning women, often influencers, who pretend to be sick to sell products. One of these women featured in a negative article has come out to say she was really sick and does not sell products. Photo: Zhang Jijing
Chinese women hit back after being labelled ‘sick lady’ influencers who use illness to sell products in media reports

  • Chinese media has been targeting what it calls ‘sick ladies’: women who use illness to attract attention then sell products to their followers
  • Four women pictured in a recent article have said the report was wrong and that they were genuinely ill

Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 9:15am, 2 Oct, 2021

