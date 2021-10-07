China’s LGBT people are under pressure on a number of fronts as the country’s government continues with sweeping economic, social and education reforms. Photo: Handout China’s LGBT people are under pressure on a number of fronts as the country’s government continues with sweeping economic, social and education reforms. Photo: Handout
China’s LGBT people are under pressure on a number of fronts as the country’s government continues with sweeping economic, social and education reforms. Photo: Handout
People & Culture /  Gender & Diversity

China’s LGBT community caught up in Xi Jinping’s widening crackdowns on big tech, education and celebrities

  • China’s regulatory crackdowns have targeted various sectors, including education and online platforms
  • LGBT people have been affected in myriad ways, from the banning of gay themes in film and TV to the specific targeting of individual activists and groups

China Society
Robert Burton-Bradley

Updated: 7:20pm, 7 Oct, 2021

China’s LGBT people are under pressure on a number of fronts as the country’s government continues with sweeping economic, social and education reforms. Photo: Handout China’s LGBT people are under pressure on a number of fronts as the country’s government continues with sweeping economic, social and education reforms. Photo: Handout
China’s LGBT people are under pressure on a number of fronts as the country’s government continues with sweeping economic, social and education reforms. Photo: Handout
