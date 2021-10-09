A new survey found that nearly one third of young people in China have no intention of getting married. Photo: Getty Images A new survey found that nearly one third of young people in China have no intention of getting married. Photo: Getty Images
China wants to incentivise people to have three kids, but young people don’t even want to get married

  • China is battling a demographic crisis as the population ages and young people do not want to start families
  • The high cost of marriage and starting families were common reasons to avoid the tradition

Topic |   China's population
Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 2:00pm, 9 Oct, 2021

