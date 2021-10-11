The sight of a happy couple on their wedding day is an increasingly rare sight in rural China. Photo: Getty
Chinese county’s plan to solve ‘marriage crisis’ by pressuring women into marrying single rural men backfires
- Women across China are outraged by a county government’s plan to pressure young women into staying in rural areas and marrying men who can’t find wives
- China has one of the world’s most unbalanced gender ratios in the world, with far more men than women as a result of the one-child policy
