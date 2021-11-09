The police have arrested a suspect related to a case of a 21-year-old woman who went out running in the morning and was later found dead. Photo: sohu.com
China gender-based violence, victim-blaming in the spotlight after man arrested over alleged murder of woman jogging
- The 21-year-old woman, surnamed Zhu, was reported missing by her family on November 1 and her body was found four days later in a nearby park
- The case has renewed debate over risks women face in their daily lives, as well as victim-blaming
Topic | China society
