The police have arrested a suspect related to a case of a 21-year-old woman who went out running in the morning and was later found dead. Photo: sohu.com The police have arrested a suspect related to a case of a 21-year-old woman who went out running in the morning and was later found dead. Photo: sohu.com
The police have arrested a suspect related to a case of a 21-year-old woman who went out running in the morning and was later found dead. Photo: sohu.com
People & Culture /  Gender & Diversity

China gender-based violence, victim-blaming in the spotlight after man arrested over alleged murder of woman jogging

  • The 21-year-old woman, surnamed Zhu, was reported missing by her family on November 1 and her body was found four days later in a nearby park
  • The case has renewed debate over risks women face in their daily lives, as well as victim-blaming

Topic |   China society
Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 6:30pm, 9 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The police have arrested a suspect related to a case of a 21-year-old woman who went out running in the morning and was later found dead. Photo: sohu.com The police have arrested a suspect related to a case of a 21-year-old woman who went out running in the morning and was later found dead. Photo: sohu.com
The police have arrested a suspect related to a case of a 21-year-old woman who went out running in the morning and was later found dead. Photo: sohu.com
READ FULL ARTICLE