A new Harry Potter mobile video game came under fire in China after seemingly sexually explicit animations from the game went viral. Photo: Weibo
Sexually suggestive facial expressions curse NetEase’s Harry Potter game in China
- Female characters consistently made facial expressions that were similar to anime pornography
- NetEase apologised on Tuesday and said it would fix the problem and investigate the situation
