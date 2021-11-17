A new Harry Potter mobile video game came under fire in China after seemingly sexually explicit animations from the game went viral. Photo: Weibo
A new Harry Potter mobile video game came under fire in China after seemingly sexually explicit animations from the game went viral. Photo: Weibo
Gaming
People & Culture /  Gender & Diversity

Sexually suggestive facial expressions curse NetEase’s Harry Potter game in China

  • Female characters consistently made facial expressions that were similar to anime pornography
  • NetEase apologised on Tuesday and said it would fix the problem and investigate the situation

Topic |   Gaming
Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 6:13pm, 17 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A new Harry Potter mobile video game came under fire in China after seemingly sexually explicit animations from the game went viral. Photo: Weibo
A new Harry Potter mobile video game came under fire in China after seemingly sexually explicit animations from the game went viral. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE