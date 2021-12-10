Obese Chinese students do exercise under the guidance of a coach at a summer camp in Zhengzhou, Henan Province of China. Photo: Getty
China health: rising rates of childhood obesity, myopia, tooth decay and mental health problems affecting tens of millions, report warns
- The rate of obesity among children grew from 15.5 per cent in 2010, to more than 24 per cent in 2019
- The report also warned that tens of millions of people aged under 17 had ‘emotional problems’ and displayed ‘troublesome behaviour’
Topic | China society
