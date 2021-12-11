A speech telling female students to keep their bodies ‘clean’, and saying their behaviour could give boys ‘evil thoughts’ has generated controversy for a Beijing secondary school. Photo: Handout
China education: school under fire after teacher tells girls to have a ‘clean heart and body’ and boys to be ‘real men’ and not effeminate
- A teacher who has a reputation for giving speeches about sexuality and purity is at the centre of a fresh controversy at a Beijing secondary school
- At one point the teacher told female students: ‘lust is the worst vice. Who is responsible for this sin? You are just ruining yourself’
Topic | China society
A speech telling female students to keep their bodies ‘clean’, and saying their behaviour could give boys ‘evil thoughts’ has generated controversy for a Beijing secondary school. Photo: Handout