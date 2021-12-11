A speech telling female students to keep their bodies ‘clean’, and saying their behaviour could give boys ‘evil thoughts’ has generated controversy for a Beijing secondary school. Photo: Handout
A speech telling female students to keep their bodies ‘clean’, and saying their behaviour could give boys ‘evil thoughts’ has generated controversy for a Beijing secondary school. Photo: Handout
People & Culture /  Gender & Diversity

China education: school under fire after teacher tells girls to have a ‘clean heart and body’ and boys to be ‘real men’ and not effeminate

  • A teacher who has a reputation for giving speeches about sexuality and purity is at the centre of a fresh controversy at a Beijing secondary school
  • At one point the teacher told female students: ‘lust is the worst vice. Who is responsible for this sin? You are just ruining yourself’

Topic |   China society
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 9:26am, 11 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A speech telling female students to keep their bodies ‘clean’, and saying their behaviour could give boys ‘evil thoughts’ has generated controversy for a Beijing secondary school. Photo: Handout
A speech telling female students to keep their bodies ‘clean’, and saying their behaviour could give boys ‘evil thoughts’ has generated controversy for a Beijing secondary school. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE