A picture of 26-old-photographer Zhou Peng who disappeared on his birthday, and was found dead in early December 2021. Photo: Weibo
Has China’s push to ban ‘effeminate’ and ‘sissy’ men claimed its first victim? The tragic case of Zhou Peng
- The 26-year-old stunned family, friends and social media with a 5,000-word note before taking his own life by jumping into the sea
- Experts are warning it could be a sign of things to come as Beijing reinforces outdated stereotypes of masculinity
Topic | China society
