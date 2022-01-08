China’s Family Education Promotion Law is the country’s first piece of legislation targeting parents and their responsibilities in providing family education. Photo: Handout
China’s Family Education Promotion Law is the country’s first piece of legislation targeting parents and their responsibilities in providing family education. Photo: Handout
People & Culture /  Gender & Diversity

China parenting law: first case under new legislation sees divorced mother ordered to live with neglected child

  • The new law targets parents and specifies their responsibilities in carrying out family education
  • It also requires parents to reduce the pressure of homework and after-school tutoring amid a nationwide crackdown on academic pressure

Topic |   China society
Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00am, 8 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s Family Education Promotion Law is the country’s first piece of legislation targeting parents and their responsibilities in providing family education. Photo: Handout
China’s Family Education Promotion Law is the country’s first piece of legislation targeting parents and their responsibilities in providing family education. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE