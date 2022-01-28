A single Chinese woman who had triplets using IVF is accused of giving the children an “incomplete family”. Photo: Baidu
A single Chinese woman who had triplets using IVF is accused of giving the children an “incomplete family”. Photo: Baidu
People & Culture /  Gender & Diversity

Chinese woman who has triplets using IVF criticised by men for giving children ‘incomplete family’

  • A successful businesswoman sought IVF treatment abroad when she could not find a suitable man to marry and raise children with
  • China bans IVF treatment for women who can not produce a marriage certificate

Topic |   China society
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 4:04pm, 28 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A single Chinese woman who had triplets using IVF is accused of giving the children an “incomplete family”. Photo: Baidu
A single Chinese woman who had triplets using IVF is accused of giving the children an “incomplete family”. Photo: Baidu
READ FULL ARTICLE