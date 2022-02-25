A senior academic and medical doctor has lost his teaching position after an investigation found he had violated university ethics and policies on sexual misconduct. Photo: Handout
#MeToo in China: married academic fired from Shanghai university after affair with student who fell pregnant and had an abortion
- Academic was a professor at the Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine and a leading doctor at the affiliated Shuguang Hospital
- An investigation by university found he had ‘seriously violated professional ethics’
Topic | China society
A senior academic and medical doctor has lost his teaching position after an investigation found he had violated university ethics and policies on sexual misconduct. Photo: Handout