A woman carries a baby through a busy intersection in Beijing on June 2, 2021, days after China announced it would allow couples to have three children. Photo: AFP
Call for China to support single women over 30 to give birth to one child as country’s and population ages
- Single women face serious discrimination in China when giving birth and do not receive any of the benefits given to married parents
- China’s birth rate dropped by 14.9 per cent in 2020, with demographers predicting negative population growth soon
Topic | China society
A woman carries a baby through a busy intersection in Beijing on June 2, 2021, days after China announced it would allow couples to have three children. Photo: AFP