A woman carries a baby through a busy intersection in Beijing on June 2, 2021, days after China announced it would allow couples to have three children. Photo: AFP
A woman carries a baby through a busy intersection in Beijing on June 2, 2021, days after China announced it would allow couples to have three children. Photo: AFP
People & Culture /  Gender & Diversity

Call for China to support single women over 30 to give birth to one child as country’s and population ages

  • Single women face serious discrimination in China when giving birth and do not receive any of the benefits given to married parents
  • China’s birth rate dropped by 14.9 per cent in 2020, with demographers predicting negative population growth soon

Topic |   China society
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 12:37pm, 8 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman carries a baby through a busy intersection in Beijing on June 2, 2021, days after China announced it would allow couples to have three children. Photo: AFP
A woman carries a baby through a busy intersection in Beijing on June 2, 2021, days after China announced it would allow couples to have three children. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE