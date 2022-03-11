Chairwoman of Gree Electric Appliances, Dong Mingzhu, in Beijing. Photo: Cissy Zhou
Hard work, thoughtfulness and increased opportunities are reasons China has more women CEOs than most major economies
- About 6.4 per cent of China’s CEOs are female, compared to 5.4 per cent in emerging markets and just 5.2 per cent in developed markets
- China also has more than 26 per cent of CFO positions held by women to a global average of 15.8 per cent
