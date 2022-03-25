A Procter & Gamble advertisement in China was heavily criticised for saying women’s feet smell worse than men’s. Photo: WeChat
‘If you don’t believe it, smell it’: P&G apologises for advertisement that claims women are smellier than men

  • The ad published on WeChat contained numerous false claims about the differences between men and women hygiene
  • Chinese consumers called the advertisement sexist, with many threatening to boycott the American corporate giant

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 6:00pm, 25 Mar, 2022

