A Procter & Gamble advertisement in China was heavily criticised for saying women’s feet smell worse than men’s. Photo: WeChat
‘If you don’t believe it, smell it’: P&G apologises for advertisement that claims women are smellier than men
- The ad published on WeChat contained numerous false claims about the differences between men and women hygiene
- Chinese consumers called the advertisement sexist, with many threatening to boycott the American corporate giant
Topic | Women and gender
