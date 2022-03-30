A woman in China won an arbitration case after she was fired for dozing off during an overnight shift. Photo: Handout
Chinese company fined US$7,560 after forcing newly pregnant staff to work overnight shifts and firing her for falling asleep
- An intermediate court in Guangdong said the company was unreasonable for firing the woman
- She said she had not been consulted about the move to the overnight shift
Topic | Women and gender
A woman in China won an arbitration case after she was fired for dozing off during an overnight shift. Photo: Handout