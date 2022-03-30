A woman in China won an arbitration case after she was fired for dozing off during an overnight shift. Photo: Handout
A woman in China won an arbitration case after she was fired for dozing off during an overnight shift. Photo: Handout
People & Culture /  Gender & Diversity

Chinese company fined US$7,560 after forcing newly pregnant staff to work overnight shifts and firing her for falling asleep

  • An intermediate court in Guangdong said the company was unreasonable for firing the woman
  • She said she had not been consulted about the move to the overnight shift

Topic |   Women and gender
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 12:00pm, 30 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman in China won an arbitration case after she was fired for dozing off during an overnight shift. Photo: Handout
A woman in China won an arbitration case after she was fired for dozing off during an overnight shift. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE