Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore has had lines talking about a gay relationship deleted so the film could get a release in China. Photo: Warner Bros
China censors gay storyline from Harry Potter franchise film Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
- Despite the censorship, the film bombed at the Chinese box office — taking just US$2.97 million on a budget of US$200 million
- Many Chinese viewers complained about a lack of Chinese mythological creatures and said the film was less entertaining than previous instalments
Topic | China society
