Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore has had lines talking about a gay relationship deleted so the film could get a release in China. Photo: Warner Bros
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore has had lines talking about a gay relationship deleted so the film could get a release in China. Photo: Warner Bros
People & Culture /  Gender & Diversity

China censors gay storyline from Harry Potter franchise film Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

  • Despite the censorship, the film bombed at the Chinese box office — taking just US$2.97 million on a budget of US$200 million
  • Many Chinese viewers complained about a lack of Chinese mythological creatures and said the film was less entertaining than previous instalments

Topic |   China society
SCMP Reporter
SCMP Reporter

Updated: 8:15pm, 12 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore has had lines talking about a gay relationship deleted so the film could get a release in China. Photo: Warner Bros
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore has had lines talking about a gay relationship deleted so the film could get a release in China. Photo: Warner Bros
READ FULL ARTICLE