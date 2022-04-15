The China Communist Youth League recently published this image of key moments in party history. Photo: Communist Youth League
China Communist Youth League lashes out at ‘extreme feminists’ after being criticised for lack of representation
- The Youth League posted images on social media of important moments in Chinese lore to ‘promote positive energy’
- But people online were quick to notice that the images did not feature any women
Topic | Feminism
The China Communist Youth League recently published this image of key moments in party history. Photo: Communist Youth League