Yang Le apologised for the joke on Friday. Photo: Weibo
Chinese comedian apologises for joke that female students spend all their time making videos of them wearing silk stockings

  • Yang Le apologised for insulting students at Xian International Studies University and saying they neglected their studies in favour of chasing internet fame
  • Yang told the crowd ‘online celebrities face criticism every day’ – and then faced a wave of protests on social media

Updated: 4:41pm, 7 May, 2022

