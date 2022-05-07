Yang Le apologised for the joke on Friday. Photo: Weibo
Chinese comedian apologises for joke that female students spend all their time making videos of them wearing silk stockings
- Yang Le apologised for insulting students at Xian International Studies University and saying they neglected their studies in favour of chasing internet fame
- Yang told the crowd ‘online celebrities face criticism every day’ – and then faced a wave of protests on social media
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Yang Le apologised for the joke on Friday. Photo: Weibo