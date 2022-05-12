A former Chinese flight attendant fired for posting a lingerie selfie in an aircraft toilet appeals against dismissal amid cyberbullying claims. Photo: SCMP Artwork
China Southern Airlines flight attendant fired over bra selfie in plane toilet appeals to high court
- A flight attendant was fired for posting a picture of herself in only a bra in a plane toilet on social media while she was at work
- She has now appealed to the Guangdong High People’s Court to review the case, which the court has agreed to
