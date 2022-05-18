Domestic violence: Chinese husband applies for a protection order to keep his allegedly abusive wife away saying she has been stalking and harassing him. Photo: File
People & Culture /  Gender & Diversity

China domestic violence: man’s request for protection order from wife’s alleged abuse starts rare conversation on male victims

  • A man in China alleges he has been attacked, stalked and harassed constantly by his wife
  • After a court granted him a protection order a debate began in China about male victims of domestic violence

Liya Su
Liya Su

Updated: 2:00pm, 18 May, 2022

