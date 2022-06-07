A video of a dragon boat yelling at onlookers that women should go away went viral in China. Photo: SCMP composite
A video of a dragon boat yelling at onlookers that women should go away went viral in China. Photo: SCMP composite
People & Culture /  Gender & Diversity

‘Women go away’: Dragon Boat Festival custom that bans women sparks sexism debate in China

  • A viral video showed a group of male paddlers telling women watching on the shoreline to “go away”
  • A local official said they were following a custom to not “anger the gods”

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 8:00pm, 7 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A video of a dragon boat yelling at onlookers that women should go away went viral in China. Photo: SCMP composite
A video of a dragon boat yelling at onlookers that women should go away went viral in China. Photo: SCMP composite
READ FULL ARTICLE