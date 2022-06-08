‘Ask your child to call me daddy’: male university staffer sacked for sexist comments claiming women use childcare as an excuse to get men to do more work. Photo: Handout
Chinese university fires man who said women staff use children to avoid work and should give sex and salaries to male colleagues

  • Ningbo University in China fired a male staffer for sexist comments on social media claiming women avoided work using children as an excuse
  • He claimed that male staff had to do their jobs for them, before saying they should provide sex and their salaries to male colleagues

Alice Yan
Alice Yan

Updated: 9:10am, 8 Jun, 2022

