‘Ask your child to call me daddy’: male university staffer sacked for sexist comments claiming women use childcare as an excuse to get men to do more work. Photo: Handout
Chinese university fires man who said women staff use children to avoid work and should give sex and salaries to male colleagues
- Ningbo University in China fired a male staffer for sexist comments on social media claiming women avoided work using children as an excuse
- He claimed that male staff had to do their jobs for them, before saying they should provide sex and their salaries to male colleagues
